A look inside a KODA Loft bathroom.
The view from the top of the stairs next to the mezzanine bedroom in a KODA Loft.
Built-in cabinetry, mirrored surfaces, and a minimalist design approach give the compact interiors a sense of spaciousness.
Buyers can customize their KODA micro homes with a variety of finishes and add-ons, such as a dishwasher or integrated dining table.
