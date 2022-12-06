Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Accessible from both the Green Room and the Pool House, the dark-toned guest bath features tiled walls by Heath Ceramics, a tub and sink by Duravit, and fixtures by California Faucets.
The master bathroom is the only spot in the home that features actual hardware. Simon went with a rich blue-green tone for the double vanity and Colton wall sconces from Y Lighting.
Grey marble and oak panels line powder room walls.
The clay tiles in the master suite’s shower were cut and fired by hand. The natural, textured tiles vary in color, and they were fired with a high-gloss finish, giving the shower the appearance of a shimmering cave.
Skylights illuminate the bathroom, which sits in the center of the unit and is elevated slightly to accommodate the plumbing below. “It’s a wood box on the exterior and glass on the interior,” says Ruben. “It feels open and serene.” The glass tile is from Arizona Tile. The sink is from Toto.
The freestanding bath and shower are located in a "wet room" separate from the toilet, and are fitted with the same tiles found in the kitchen and dining area.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
The bathrooms remain light and bright with classic white ceramic wall tile, pale oak cabinetry, and Fibonacci Stone floor tile.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
The master bath is beautifully dressed with Ming Green tiles from Bisanna to evoke imagery of the nearby forest. The cast concrete freestanding bath is from Concrete Nation, and the taps are from the Brodware Contemporary Halo Collection.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
The bathtub in the master en suite sits beside the shower, which is separated from the hallway by frosted glass, allowing natural light to enter the space.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The primary bedroom has an adjoining dressing room and bathroom. The design team salvaged the home’s original claw-foot tub and reglazed it to restore it.
Large-format wall tiles create organic texture in a neutral color, consistent with the the rest of the house.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.