Given the home’s tight and efficient footprint, the architects sought to use simple materials and strategic moves to delineate different spaces and uses. The lower ceiling height of the living room, for example, distinguishes it from the dining area, which has a taller ceiling.
Given the home’s tight and efficient footprint, the architects sought to use simple materials and strategic moves to delineate different spaces and uses. The lower ceiling height of the living room, for example, distinguishes it from the dining area, which has a taller ceiling.
On the opposite side of the dining area is the living room, which features an ethanol-burning fireplace. Tall, 18-foot ceilings create a dramatic sense of space, while large, in-swing French doors extend the living area out onto a rooftop patio.
On the opposite side of the dining area is the living room, which features an ethanol-burning fireplace. Tall, 18-foot ceilings create a dramatic sense of space, while large, in-swing French doors extend the living area out onto a rooftop patio.
Front facade facing West at dusk
Front facade facing West at dusk
The light-filled welcome area features an open library, seating, and a zen garden.
The light-filled welcome area features an open library, seating, and a zen garden.
The garden has been prepared with electrical and plumbing services in case they are required for the future installation of a summer house.
The garden has been prepared with electrical and plumbing services in case they are required for the future installation of a summer house.
Sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection between the interior and outdoor spaces. Green vegetation dots the courtyard, drawing the colors of nature inward.
Sliding glass doors provide a seamless connection between the interior and outdoor spaces. Green vegetation dots the courtyard, drawing the colors of nature inward.
The neutral color scheme is repeted in various shades throughout the entire apartmant, echoing the verdant outdoors and creating a soft backdrop for an eclectic variety of items and furniture.
The neutral color scheme is repeted in various shades throughout the entire apartmant, echoing the verdant outdoors and creating a soft backdrop for an eclectic variety of items and furniture.
Outside, an oval concrete patio echoes the ceiling’s curve. The Hopper table is by Extremis.
Outside, an oval concrete patio echoes the ceiling’s curve. The Hopper table is by Extremis.
Bosjes, South Africa
Bosjes, South Africa
-
-
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
While Aumas designed the gilded table, Warren Platner gets credit for the vintage lounge chair for Knoll.
While Aumas designed the gilded table, Warren Platner gets credit for the vintage lounge chair for Knoll.
A vintage 1950s credenza discovered in Paris supports three works by Aumas and two Sol LeWitt–inspired cubes used in one of his window displays. The daybed is an eBay purchase reupholstered in fabric from Kvadrat and the dark paint is from Dulux Valentine. Aumas found the photographer’s lamp at a Brussels flea market.
A vintage 1950s credenza discovered in Paris supports three works by Aumas and two Sol LeWitt–inspired cubes used in one of his window displays. The daybed is an eBay purchase reupholstered in fabric from Kvadrat and the dark paint is from Dulux Valentine. Aumas found the photographer’s lamp at a Brussels flea market.
The BuildHer Collective, a development company whose aim is to empower women to tackle their own construction projects, teams up with architects Bellemo &amp; Cat. For this recently sold home in Northcote, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, BuildHer partnered with the homeowner to help her purchase the land, as well as manage the design and build team, which consisted of renowned architects Bellemo &amp; Cat and contractor Beirin. The result is a stunning remodel that combines a new sun-dappled extension with a renovated period home.
The BuildHer Collective, a development company whose aim is to empower women to tackle their own construction projects, teams up with architects Bellemo &amp; Cat. For this recently sold home in Northcote, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, BuildHer partnered with the homeowner to help her purchase the land, as well as manage the design and build team, which consisted of renowned architects Bellemo &amp; Cat and contractor Beirin. The result is a stunning remodel that combines a new sun-dappled extension with a renovated period home.
Completed in 2009, the E.D.G.E comprises two modules that contain the mechanical areas (including the kitchen and bathroom) joined together with walls of glass and white oak panels.
Completed in 2009, the E.D.G.E comprises two modules that contain the mechanical areas (including the kitchen and bathroom) joined together with walls of glass and white oak panels.
The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.
The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.
The renovated industrial compound is clad in metallic bronze-glazed bricks from Modular Clay Product, which match the neighboring Victorian terrace homes. The reflective bricks change in appearance as the sun moves through the sky, but always echo the Bronze Casements by Vale windows.
The renovated industrial compound is clad in metallic bronze-glazed bricks from Modular Clay Product, which match the neighboring Victorian terrace homes. The reflective bricks change in appearance as the sun moves through the sky, but always echo the Bronze Casements by Vale windows.
The collaborative team of Studio Bark and Lowe Guardians describe the SHED concept as
The collaborative team of Studio Bark and Lowe Guardians describe the SHED concept as
Front Facade
Front Facade

7 more saves

Set cover photo