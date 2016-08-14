Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
UOVO OUTDOOR LAMP
This outdoor lamp by Archivio Storico for FontanaArte brings new meaning to hiding eggs in the backyard. It's like Easter for adults—only these glowing orbs won't be hard to find and there is most cetainly no candy inside them.
For the second year in a row, experts in landscape design offered free consultations as part of “The Landscape Designer Is In” program.