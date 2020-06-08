The brief for the Master bedroom was simple, to provide a hotel like space with its own bathroom. To deal with the sunset light of the west facing room, a cantilevered horizontal slit window was built, this reduce the direct sunlight coming into the room and served as a long built-in console, An additional useful furniture without taking the much needed space in the room. The cantilevered window, jutting out of the exterior wall, is made of frameless glass on three sides, or the aquarium as the owners wanted to call it, has an extra panoramic view of the front lawn and road. It has given this room a non-conventional look and that minimalist appeal. The remaining space were left with the basic essentials to put it, a queen size bed with side tables, a wardrobe cabinet that was full height to maximize storage space, and a small entertainment console. The composite wood panel cladding that accentuates as a headboard wall compliments the client’s existing bed.