The rectilinear form is softened by landscape done in minimalist approach, a simple line of Bamboo, Fern and Sephrela. The lawn is covered in frog grass and to be protected by square pavers as it alternates as the third parking. The horizontal flat sheet metal on the gate, lines up to the black tile clad wall where the house number and door bell was embedded.
the stairs from the living room to the entertainment room and old master bedroom room level. The original house was designed as multi half levels. The living room on street level, half level down to the dining area or half level up to the master bedroom.
The sons room with a small living area to entertain friends. The elevated platform, to avoid a beam that must be retained to ensure the structural integrity of the old structure, this is again a proof of the houses original multi half-level design and served as the beds platform.
The master bathroom finished in light gray sandstone tile exudes that light and airy feel. The open backwall allows a visual opening to the missus walk in closet, like an attic space just where the gambrel style roof folds down. The elevated floor is an evidence to the houses multi half-levels of which the entertainment room is below.
This space, where the old masters bedroom used to be, is now the stairs to the new structure 2nd floor. The handrails are 10mm thick flat steel bars for that minimalist look. Underneath is the linen room to maximize storage space.
The brief for the Master bedroom was simple, to provide a hotel like space with its own bathroom. To deal with the sunset light of the west facing room, a cantilevered horizontal slit window was built, this reduce the direct sunlight coming into the room and served as a long built-in console, An additional useful furniture without taking the much needed space in the room. The cantilevered window, jutting out of the exterior wall, is made of frameless glass on three sides, or the aquarium as the owners wanted to call it, has an extra panoramic view of the front lawn and road. It has given this room a non-conventional look and that minimalist appeal. The remaining space were left with the basic essentials to put it, a queen size bed with side tables, a wardrobe cabinet that was full height to maximize storage space, and a small entertainment console. The composite wood panel cladding that accentuates as a headboard wall compliments the client’s existing bed.
Part of the space of the old master bedroom, a new small guest room was made, 2.1 x 2.8 meters walled with a mirror to double the feeling of the space.
The TV/entertainment room has custom built in sofa with storage underneath to maximize the space. The old walls on the left were pushed out to increase the interior space leaving the column in the middle, fitted with a T5 lamp that produces an indirect light and now acts like a fixed floor lamp.
The tore down walls of the maids rooms, gave enough space for a larger more organized kitchen. The long island counter has more than enough for food preparation and can serve as dining extension on days when the owners wants to entertain large guests or family gatherings.
A modern take of wood and rattan furniture is the center piece to this space, the color complimenting the black painted walls and provides a good contrast to the whites. The steel columns supporting the new structure of the 2nd floor were exposed and painted in black and rather used as an Architectural feature. Far right is the old access stairs to the carport now free of the railings for that clean minimalist look, the stringer painted in black so that the tiled treads were as if they were thin folded sheets of stone with emphasis on the form rather than just a finishing material.
The staircase down to the lower ground level orchestrated to have the Fig tree as a focal point just before you shift directions to the dining area.
The new dining area has a double volume space overlooked from the living area. Surrounded by glass lets enormous amounts of natural light but not the heat since its oriented to the north and gives the alfresco dining feel even when indoors.
The redesigned living room, with squared off walls and a large north facing window allowing the ambient outdoor light in. Glass railings with thin frame of metal replaced what used to separate the old kitchen and the dining and now overlooks the Dining area. A custom coffee table made from a planed out tree trunk w/c was bought by the owner lends a natural feel to the rather formal interior was couple by a left over steel beam left over from the construction marries it to the houses new structure.
The new facade looked like a stack of white and wooden boxes capped of with a Gambrel style roof. The old column on the left was sandwiched with identically sized vertical glass, the width of the existing column was also replicated on the immediate vertical elements creating a series or repetition of design, tucking away the trace of the old structure. The large cantilevered mass of white wall gives emphasis to the new addition of the house accentuated by the cantilevered horizontal slit window, fondly called by the owner as "The Aquarium". Further to the right was the squared off walls and window of the TV room, that has added more space to the interiors, consistent to the design approach taken.
The houses' old facade with a touch of Mediterranean design.
the stairs coming from the carport
The old dining area has been cleared up for the coming renovation. The two door leads to the maids room and bathroom, all will be tore down to expand the space, leaving only the exterior walls and columns.
the stair coming from the living room leads to the old kitchen which would be reprogrammed as the dining area. the low ceiling-ed roof will be raised to make the overlooking view from the living room possible
The old living room that feels claustrophobic, the left side bay window was later squared off to maximize space and accommodate a custom long sofa for more seating. The other bay window was tore down and replaced with glass to create that infinite feel between the indoor and outdoor. The right side wall was tore down and would overlook the new high ceiling dining area.
