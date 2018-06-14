Lanscape designer Jack Kiesel opted to use succulents in the front garden for their low water use, a plus in Southern California, and also for their aesthetics.
Wooden panels provide a contrast of warmth against the white walls and fixtures.
Vaulted ceilings allow for a spacious loft, complete with the second bedroom. Skylights draw plentiful daylight into the lofted space.
Custom built-ins provide functionality in every nook.
The wooden staircase winds its way between the main living space and the sleeping spaces above.
The staircase is hidden between wood paneled walls adorned with white, wooden slats, allowing light to filter into the stairway.
A black marble back splashed and matched oak veneer door fronts contrast with the white walls and light wood panels throughout the home. Flat panel cabinets add an extra modern flair.
Large steel framed windows and doors frame the open kitchen and dining space. Modern pendant lights hang above each cooking and eating surface.
A large living space combines the best of all elements: exposed truss, steel framed windows, wood accents, simple pendant light, and mod furnishings.
A interior courtyard is accessible from the bedroom, providing an unexpected secluded oasis right in the heart of an urban setting.
"Dealing with service providers can be tricky, and time-consuming,” Davies says. “Make sure you get your building control, gas safety, and NICEIC certificates for any work that you undertake. You'll be asked for these if you decide to sell the property further down the line, or need to refinance."
Operable doors and windows and doors provide fresh air ventilation off a newly created interior courtyard space.
Look at the utility setup. "Make sure you understand the condition of the existing services in a structure—such as gas, water, and electricity—and whether or not these will need to be upgraded in order to meet current building regulations," says James Davies of London–based architect and design studio Paper House Project, who did a dramatic conversion of a rundown London warehouse.
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
In the master bedroom, a pair of Artemide Tolomeo sconces bookend a Matchbox bed by Edwin Blue.
A third-floor office, furnished with a Metropolitan chair by Jeffrey Bennett for B&B Italia, opens onto a deck that overlooks the backyard.
This children’s room and playroom caters to one family’s young kids with built-in cabinetry that allows the mess to be hidden away. Hufft designed this marker-board table, which was cut in the shape of Missouri. The ceiling features abstract details from Thomas Hart Benton paintings.
Rock stands in the doorway to the boys’ bathroom, which is lined with semi-gloss Modern Dimensions tiles from Daltile. “We wanted it to be playful,” Hufft says, “so we chose each color and laid out the tile distribution in Photoshop.”
In the dining room, Beat Stout Black pendant lamps by Tom Dixon hang over a custom table by Edwin Blue.
In Roanoke Park, a neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, architect Matthew Hufft designed a home for his family that drew on the surrounding traditional homes. In the kitchen, Bertoia barstools are tucked under a custom honed-granite two-level kitchen island by a local company, Carthage Stoneworks. Hufft’s team designed and built the larch cabinets. The appliances are by Thermador.
Hufft Projects designed the blackened steel "fireplace wall," which includes a Lennox wood-burning stove and an entertainment center. Ample firewood storage is incorporated below the fireplace and television, with enough wood storage for over a week.
Matthew Hufft designed the house that he shares with his wife, Jesse, and their three children to sit inconspicuously among its neighbors in the Roanoke Park area of Kansas City, Missouri. The backyard and porch, which is furnished with a Saarinen Round Dining Table and Emeco Navy chairs, is a popular setting for warm-weather entertaining.
The caged staircase was designed by architect Patrick Ousey, with whom Flournoy collaborated in the home’s design. Although initially unconvinced by the staircase detail, “it is a great example of how collaboration brings in different perspectives,” says Flournoy.
White walls, a luxurious marble double-sink, and an area rug give this bathroom an inviting atmosphere. “The natural light, open spaces, and light color palette make it a great place to wake up in the morning,” Flournoy says of his home. The sink is from Restoration Hardware and the rug is from West Elm.
Additions of color in the interior are minimal, but when they are included, they make a lasting impact, such as with this rainbow art piece by local artist Roi James. “Although we had commissioned the piece based on a recent show we went to, I don’t think either of us realized that it would work so well with our [colorful] cookbook display [in the dining area],” Flournoy admitted. The rug and brass side table are from West Elm, the couches from Scott+Cooner. The butterfly chairs were custom made by Robert Smith.
Flournoy’s favorite aspect of the design is that “every space in the house is used and appreciated.” This light-filled hallway overlooking the staircase connects the home’s two bedrooms to an upstairs living space, and provides the ideal spot for another bookcase. Flournoy and his partner found the hall chandelier, along with the salvaged mill table that they repurposed as their kitchen island, on a trip to Chicago.
The juxtaposition of black and white is perhaps the most notable detail of the home’s interiors. In the guest bathroom, black and white tiles provide visual interest.
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
The kitchen and adjoined dining space have a light, open feel, as does the rest of the home. Complementary design elements, like the low-slung steel bookcase next to the stairs, which Flournoy’s partner organized according to color, reappear throughout the house. Pops of color add an appealing break from the largely monochromatic palette, and reinforce the couple’s design aesthetic. The Bistro chairs are from Crate and Barrel.
The exterior of the new, two-story home in East Austin, Texas was designed with a minimal palette, bronze windows, and steel details in order to blend into the existing cityscape.
In the living room, the architects painted the limestone fireplace a dark shade of blue-green. The walnut coffee table is by Noguchi for Herman Miller. The Barcelona chair is by Mies van der Rohe.
The living room is outfitted with the Stockholm Wool Rug from Ikea, a Noguchi table by Isamu Noguchi for Herman Miller, and the Neo Sectional Chaise Left by Niels Bendtsen from DWR.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
Flanked by sliding glass doors, the living room includes a Lowseat chaise longue by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso, paired with an E1027 side table by Eileen Gray.
In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow com-plements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.
