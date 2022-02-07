Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
The white walls, concrete floors, and wood detailing are a neutral combination that will age well. “The clients wanted something timeless,” says Handa.
The kitchen runs under the black block that descends from the ceiling. The countertop is concrete and the cabinet fronts are hardware store shelves mounted on an Ikea base. Dried beach kale branches hang in the corner. The dining table is a piece of plywood painted black atop a base from Hay. Thomas made the bench using wood left over from the forms used to cast the concrete wall boards.
A poured concrete patio sits between the two buildings. “I wanted to include those expressed 'joint' lines as part of the design, so our very clever landscaper put a shallow cut along the concrete once it had cured,” says Murphy.
Medicine chest flank the window, their mirrors bouncing natural light. Ceasarstone tops a custom wood vanity, and the tap is the Mizu Drift from Reece Bathrooms.
Matte tile in two different colors outfits the bathroom.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
The step-down den off the great room is a cozy space, with plaid and houndstooth fabrics from Pindler. “Men’s suiting is very serious on its own, but putting it all together makes it playful,” says Clasen.
The central library cabinet divides the living room from the master bedroom, extending up to the mezzanine level.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
"We love Snowbound, and we are never surprised when we specify this color and show up on the job site to review, and that’s a very good thing,” he says.
Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn surround a custom dining table, which is made out of a leftover piece of scaffolding from construction. The lighting is custom by Heather Dahl.