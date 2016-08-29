Andre Fu's new lighting collection for Lasvit has a range of influences—including the Flatiron Building and the Czech metro system.
Andre Fu's new lighting collection for Lasvit has a range of influences—including the Flatiron Building and the Czech metro system.
Frame light in Mint by Iacoli and McAllister. A powder-coated steel frame gives these spare pendant lights shape via negative space. Available in three sizes and six colors.
Frame light in Mint by Iacoli and McAllister. A powder-coated steel frame gives these spare pendant lights shape via negative space. Available in three sizes and six colors.
Lines of unfinished hand polished brass and exposed bulbs make up the 'Asterix'.
Lines of unfinished hand polished brass and exposed bulbs make up the 'Asterix'.
Available in both emerald and clear glass, the recycled bottle shelf lighting is stabilized by 10cm of hardwood.
Available in both emerald and clear glass, the recycled bottle shelf lighting is stabilized by 10cm of hardwood.
Set cover photo