Forest House
Lookout House
Viewfinder House
According to the firm, the key points of the design of the Pipa House are modularity, quality, sustainability, adaptability, and materiality.
The cabin thoughtfully blends aesthetics from Japanese design and Scandinavian minimalism.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
Down the hill from the main house, a tiny structure houses a sauna.
The sauna structure includes a small deck.
An outdoor cold shower is located on the deck adjacent to the sauna.
The sauna is framed by a large floor-to-ceiling window, so guests can enjoy views of the great outdoors.
Large wood beams frame the sauna’s deck and outdoor shower area.
The gable roof and L-shaped structure add a buffer against the sound of winds blowing at up to 45 miles per hour. “You don’t hear the outside,” says Ravi.
The siting of the home was intended to take advantage of the proximity to Lake Ontario, with windows aimed at the waterfront wherever possible.
The vestibule is the entry point, and it also separates the sleeping area of the house from the communal areas.
During storm season, nature’s awe-inspiring light show is on full display through the oversized windows.
Upper-level floor plan of Tree House by Madeleine Blanchfield Architects
Garden views can be enjoyed throughout the home—including in the bathroom.
A view of the principal bedroom from the private garden terrace. An Eames molded plywood chair from Matisse sits in the corner. Next to the bed is a Ferm Living Insert side table and a Roy table light from Viabizzuno.
The master bedroom opens up to a private garden terrace and views of the treetops.
Massive glazed sliding doors open up the living space to an outdoor concrete patio that overlooks the street at the front of the room.
In situ concrete planter beds filled with creepers and succulents expand the lush garden.
Stunning views of the Santa Barbara Harbor and Channel Islands from the hotbub
Each master bedroom features its own private patio with ocean and mountain views.
The container house is designed to wrap around an existing oak tree.
The principal bedroom has a generous picture window facing east, and a timber bench with drawers below. A north-facing window provides natural ventilation across the bed and protected views over the trees.
Entry view with small concrete patio for bbq
The walls behind the fireplace are 400-millimeter-thick rammed earth, and they were formed on site by a specialist contractor. The material not only provides thermal mass to protect the interior from the heavy heat load experienced in summer, but also heats up when the fireplace is in use in winter months to provide gentle heat release to the main living area.
The entire ground floor has a burnished concrete floor slab with in-slab hydronic heating. This lends a subtle and warm tone to the floor and pairs beautifully with the timber elements throughout the home.
A timber platform forms the first step of the open timber staircase in the entry hallway, which leads into the dining and living space.
“There is something inherently playful about sitting on a deep window ledge with a book,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “Throughout the home, the juxtaposition of public versus private spaces and exposure versus protection is explored in different ways. In the lounge retreat, the large corner window abuts the hidden front entry door, and the stepped-down room means this bench seat is at the same level as the front entry decking. The external wall cladding wraps into the room, blurring the line between the inside and the outside and creating a delightful nook that is almost in the garden. It also provides an opportunity for engagement with neighbors and passers-by—a connection, a wave, a glimpse.”
The lounge is accessed via two long concrete steps. On the stair opposite, the continuous vertical balustrade timbers extend to the ceiling of the second floor to form a sculptural element that allows natural light and ventilation to flow between the levels.
The indoor pool area needed to be durable and mold-resistant. "We selected a mix of solid and woven pieces from Restoration Hardware, Four Hands, and Palace including a handsome woven lounge chair," says Morgan. "To add some fun and interest for nighttime swimming, we procured some waterproof globe lights that can sit on the pool deck and float in the water."
The high, angled ceiling and full-height windows provide perspective on the natural surroundings.
