SubscribeSign In
Outside the kitchen, an orchard is planted with 50 varieties of fruit and nut trees, and there are 100 olive trees that the previous owner had put in.
Outside the kitchen, an orchard is planted with 50 varieties of fruit and nut trees, and there are 100 olive trees that the previous owner had put in.
Deborah and Michael’s house is carved out of the abandoned foundation of a much larger home designed by San Francisco firm Mark Brand Architecture, for which contractors excavated three stories deep into the lot.
Deborah and Michael’s house is carved out of the abandoned foundation of a much larger home designed by San Francisco firm Mark Brand Architecture, for which contractors excavated three stories deep into the lot.
The concrete foundation was poured on top of a rock outcropping, so that the house would feel like part of the natural features of the site.
The concrete foundation was poured on top of a rock outcropping, so that the house would feel like part of the natural features of the site.
The strips of cedar on the ceiling that fan out from the ridge beam are “meant to evoke the canopy of the surrounding conifers,” says the firm. The built-in cabinetry throughout is Sapele.
The strips of cedar on the ceiling that fan out from the ridge beam are “meant to evoke the canopy of the surrounding conifers,” says the firm. The built-in cabinetry throughout is Sapele.
The ceiling drops down significantly over the built-in bench in the living area to create a cozy nook. “Like the kitchen, it’s a space within a space,” Thomas says. The wooden boards are flush with the window frame, allowing the sun to wash down the wall.
The ceiling drops down significantly over the built-in bench in the living area to create a cozy nook. “Like the kitchen, it’s a space within a space,” Thomas says. The wooden boards are flush with the window frame, allowing the sun to wash down the wall.
A second spruce alcove frames a nook with wool-covered custom seating, and features Nendo’s Innerblow coffee tables with blown molten-glass tops; the geometric pillows were designed by Yovanovitch.
A second spruce alcove frames a nook with wool-covered custom seating, and features Nendo’s Innerblow coffee tables with blown molten-glass tops; the geometric pillows were designed by Yovanovitch.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.
The cozy living area features a refurbished Børge Mogensen chair and a Recover sofa from Bolia. The coffee table was sourced from Jotex.
The cozy living area features a refurbished Børge Mogensen chair and a Recover sofa from Bolia. The coffee table was sourced from Jotex.
As part of the renovation, the former entrance hall was converted into the main living room.
As part of the renovation, the former entrance hall was converted into the main living room.
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
Seaside (in progress)
Seaside (in progress)
Back yard (in progress)
Back yard (in progress)
Front (in progress)
Front (in progress)
Indoor (in progress)
Indoor (in progress)
Indoor (in progress)
Indoor (in progress)
A gullwing door opens to The Sturgis's "obsession space"—a room that can be configured to house whatever the owner can't live without, whether that's a wine collection, mountain bike or motorcycle.
A gullwing door opens to The Sturgis's "obsession space"—a room that can be configured to house whatever the owner can't live without, whether that's a wine collection, mountain bike or motorcycle.
Behind a half-inch of sliding frosted glass sits The Sturgis's spa-like bathroom, with a Kohler toilet, Blendart ceramic tile and an indoor/outdoor rainshower.
Behind a half-inch of sliding frosted glass sits The Sturgis's spa-like bathroom, with a Kohler toilet, Blendart ceramic tile and an indoor/outdoor rainshower.
Reclaimed Glasgow Tenement tiles used on the fireplace were our clients own. The wood burner is a 4kw Salamander Hobbit in almond and black; recessed 12v LED lights from On Solar.
Reclaimed Glasgow Tenement tiles used on the fireplace were our clients own. The wood burner is a 4kw Salamander Hobbit in almond and black; recessed 12v LED lights from On Solar.
The interior walls, shelves and other fixtures were built using 19mm CLT and have been left with their natural spruce finish that will turn golden with exposure to the daylight.
The interior walls, shelves and other fixtures were built using 19mm CLT and have been left with their natural spruce finish that will turn golden with exposure to the daylight.
The large external door to the end of the house is solid timber.
The large external door to the end of the house is solid timber.
Exposed CLT lines the ceiling and walls, and floor-to-ceiling glazing frames picturesque views of the surrounding forest and nearby waterfront.
Exposed CLT lines the ceiling and walls, and floor-to-ceiling glazing frames picturesque views of the surrounding forest and nearby waterfront.
Overhanging eaves create covered areas on both ends of the cabin. At the back, a slender yet sturdy bench set on the structure’s raised platform provides an intimate gathering place.
Overhanging eaves create covered areas on both ends of the cabin. At the back, a slender yet sturdy bench set on the structure’s raised platform provides an intimate gathering place.
“The inspiration for Kynttilä was fully derived from its unique setting,” the Helsinki-based firm states. “The place chosen for Kynttilä, in the middle of a pristine forest, on a narrow arm of the peninsula, provides views over the water in both sides of the cottage.”
“The inspiration for Kynttilä was fully derived from its unique setting,” the Helsinki-based firm states. “The place chosen for Kynttilä, in the middle of a pristine forest, on a narrow arm of the peninsula, provides views over the water in both sides of the cottage.”
As the sun goes down, the small structure’s interior casts a cozy glow.
As the sun goes down, the small structure’s interior casts a cozy glow.