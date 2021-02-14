The home’s master bedroom and living room face south for optimal landscape views. A large outdoor deck emphasizes the home’s indoor/outdoor connection.
Mint Tiny Home Company’s new model provides ample space for a single mother, two kids, and two pups.
The living room doubles as a play area for West.
