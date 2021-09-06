Floor-to-ceiling doors open up the central kitchen to the primary living spaces.
Todd Vogel and Karen Hust renovated their waterfront home on Bainbridge Island, Washington, in accordance with the energy and environmental standards of the Living Building Challenge.
Each bedroom comfortably fits a king-sized bed.
Kitchen appliances are hidden behind sliding aluminum "garage" doors.
Over 1,700 square feet of steel decking wraps around the elevated home.
“By using a hybrid model that includes both prefab and site-built construction, we were able to push the architectural vocabulary of prefab construction beyond the expected, with a bold, new visual vocabulary,” Denton says.
Large windows fill the interior with natural light, further highlighting the home’s striking material palette of wood, brick, and cement. A passthrough between the dining area and kitchen caters to smooth entertaining.
Floor plan of Hemlock Ave Home by Chioco Design
The dark color contributes to the stunning Hudson views by creating a void in the foreground and highlighting the vistas.
The Climate Barn floor plan
In the kitchen, Eames chairs flank a custom dining table, and the pendant is by Wever & Ducré.
F-5 Residence Floor Plan
Completed in 2011, the two-story Plane House—a wordplay riffing on its simplicity and strong, horizontal lines—now caters to what Konstantinos calls two “speeds” of life.
The Mourtzouchoses entertain constantly, which means that food is rarely far from anyone’s mind. Alexia sets a Tio table (with matching chairs) by Massproductions, over which hangs a thatch of dried palm fronds.
Stone walls, a pine tree exploding out of a deep overhang, iroko decking, outdoor rooms, a glassy swimming pool, and endless views of the sea make this home a paragon of indoor-outdoor living.
Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan collaborated with New Haven, Connecticut, firm Gray Organschi on their midcentury-inspired New York vacation home.
The clever, low-impact build is nested amid hillside flora.
Cover designed this 414-square-foot prefab office/guesthouse specifically for the Hollywood site.
Waterlillihaus floor plan
An aerial view of a WaterlilliHaus prefab floating on a lake near Joanópolis, Brazil, about two hours north of São Paulo. SysHaus also offers two smaller versions: the MiniHaus and the NanoHaus.
Completed in July 2020, the Mighty Duo B model installed in San Diego is a 700-square-foot ADU with one bedroom, one bath, a kitchenette, and a walk-in closet.
Mighty Buildings have positioned themselves as a “production-as-a-service platform” to give homebuilders the opportunity to outsource the most labor-intensive aspects of construction.
An antlers light fixture made in Bariloche, Argentina hangs above the dining table that was locally made from native coihue wood. The living room sofas were purchased at Forastero and are paired with a Muebleco table.
“The modular pavilion takes into consideration Chile’s standardized material sizing, which decreased construction time while maintaining spatial quality,” explain the architects.
Courtyard House floor plan
The south-facing timber screen can be pushed to the west to open up the courtyard to the expansive landscape.
Bamboo soffits lend a warm and tactile feel to the home. The extended roof helps protect against unwanted solar gain.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
A rotating wood stove in the center of the open-concept living and dining area provides 360-degree access to the fire.
To achieve a sense of spaciousness in the eight-foot-tall space, the architects oriented the apartment toward views of the sea and minimized visual clutter with concealed LEDs and continuous aluminum ribs that hide divisions, doors, and appliances.