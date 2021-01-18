The reclaimed hickory facade of the Micro Cabin by BC-OA is punctured by windows that overlook National Forest Service land.
Mid-Century style with modern conveniences.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
Oiled jarrah eucalyptus contrasts with a kitchen niche of reddish-brown stained plywood in this kitchen alcove in a New Zealand cabin.
Geometric-patterned, hydraulic-imitation tiles from Portuguese brand Recer in grey, mustard, and white used for the backsplash, and a feature wall gives this Barcelona apartment plenty of vibrant charm.
Passionate about recycling, a Belgium designer couple Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke upcycled a beautifully veined marble tabletop from Vereecke’s parents’ house as the backsplash for their kitchen, pairing it with metal countertops for a chic industrial look.
This Denver kitchen sets a marble backsplash, that continues up the wall as the backsplash for a display shelf, against walnut cabinetry and countertops of an alternate gray material.
Who says accessibility can’t be stylish? As designer Sherry Hope-Kennedy proves, the varying needs of a multigenerational home can all be answered in one cohesive design.
“Caesarstone can withstand a lot more daily abuse than my concrete counters,” Karen Napacena says. “And, their concrete colors are just spot on.”
Designer Jessica Johnson used Caesarstone premium quartz to evoke a marble look in this kitchen. The exquisite color and veining create an authentic look while the material withstands the high day-to-day demands of the cooking space.