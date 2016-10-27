Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
There are generously proportioned nine-foot-high ceilings throughout the Desert House. Marmol Radziner designed and built the outdoor table and benches from reclaimed Douglas fir.
A bedroom in a renovated townhouse in Harlem, New York, makes the most of a tight space with orange-tinted pink walls. Pink bedding keeps the space monochromatic but adds depth with a range of reddish tones.
Adjacent to the main living area sits a snug lounge that looks out through mullioned windows onto a swimming pool. The room features a CH25 easy chair and a CH008 coffee table, both by Hans J. Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son, and a Mags modular sofa by Hay Studios, all of which are from Auckland’s Corporate Culture and were chosen by Jay and resident Jes Wood. The vase is by New Zealand potters Bruce and Estelle Martin, and the carpet (in Citrine) is from the Lees’ Truth in Color range.
Both of the children have access to the playspace, which has cork flooring. "Rian and Melissa thought, "How do we want to live our lives? How can the shape of the house create the backdrop for how we live and interact, and how our kids will grow up?" says Feldman. "They were really proactive and I think that's how we created this really special place."
Here's another attic suite: a peaceful and minimalist space.
Architect Chris Fein’s family home in Kansas is a showcase for modern design pieces, including a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table, chairs by Maarten Van Severen for Vitra, and a Louis Poulsen pendant. The sideboard is a Florence Knoll design from 1952, about the time the house was built.
Different designs from the collection pair effortlessly. This kitchen sports restrained Créme Lacquered Linen as well as vivid Orange Greek Key laminates.
Aaron and Yuka Ruell transformed a 1950s Portland ranch house into a retro-inspired family home with plenty of spaces for their four children to roam. In the kitchen, interior designer Emily Knudsen Leland replaced purple laminate cabinets with flat-sawn eastern walnut, and added PentalQuartz countertops in polished Super White for contrast. The kitchen island is clad with original red tiles, and hanging cabinets above it were removed to maximize light and family-room views.
In the kitchen, glossy white MDF and quartz countertops allow for maximum light reflection, as do the white walls and ceilings. The stools are from Zone Maison.
Smitten from the start with a 1970s concrete villa in rural Belgium, a resident and her designer embark on a sensitive renovation that excises the bad (carpeted walls, dark rooms) and highlights the good (idyllic setting, statement architecture). Owner Nathalie Vandemoortele worked with designer Renaud de Poorter on the interior renovations, which included opening up the heavy structure with the help of new windows and doors to the outside. A concrete bi-level island keeps the Brutalist vibe on the interior, but is open and light enough to feel balanced.
A common trend among modern Murphy beds is to fold into a cabinet. By lowering the custom Murphy bed and rolling a sliding plywood door, this homeowner creates an instant guest room.
A glass-fronted walkway leads from the main house to the office/play area.
In addition to blurring the line between house and garden, the extension’s frameless glass wall fully surrounds the dining area. An antique Tibetan console contrasts with the dining area’s modern furnishings, providing a welcome touch of color and texture.
The main entrance is on the house’s south side. It leads to a central hall from which all sections of the home are accessible.
The slots made in the table accommodate a bicycle for commuters and various whiteboards to divide up space in the office.
Concept sketches for Light Cycle from Tron Legacy by Daniel Simon
This is a render of how i want my kitchen to be . If you have any ideas and opinions i would love to know them
