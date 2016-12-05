His recent scores include a reissued George Nelson Swag Leg Chair and a coffee table designed by John Keal for Brown Saltman.
His recent scores include a reissued George Nelson Swag Leg Chair and a coffee table designed by John Keal for Brown Saltman.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
In Week 2 of American Dream Builders, Lukas was the team leader in charge of renovating a midcentury modern home in Palm Springs. Lukas divvies up assignments amongst his teammates, giving himself the living room and the outdoor dining area. While midcentury modern is not Machnik's forte, we see his potential as a designer and a team player, as he turns a neglected midcentury mess into a modern masterpiece. Photo courtesy of Lukas Machnik.
In Week 2 of American Dream Builders, Lukas was the team leader in charge of renovating a midcentury modern home in Palm Springs. Lukas divvies up assignments amongst his teammates, giving himself the living room and the outdoor dining area. While midcentury modern is not Machnik's forte, we see his potential as a designer and a team player, as he turns a neglected midcentury mess into a modern masterpiece. Photo courtesy of Lukas Machnik.
The formal lounge plays host to Angelucci’s collection of mid-century modern furniture. A pair of Leather Sling chairs by Aussie-born sculptor Clement Meadmore sit under the window; a black Snoopy lamp by Achille Castiglioni for Flos is on the mantle.
The formal lounge plays host to Angelucci’s collection of mid-century modern furniture. A pair of Leather Sling chairs by Aussie-born sculptor Clement Meadmore sit under the window; a black Snoopy lamp by Achille Castiglioni for Flos is on the mantle.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.
Set cover photo