The oak cabinet in the living room was another secondhand find. “It had the exact measurements of the wall,” says Annemie. “We just needed to hang it.” The throw blanket is from La Femme Garniture while the pillows and pendants are custom.
A bright-yellow door leads to the separate guest quarters.
The living room flows directly into the dining area and kitchen. Exposed rafters subtly reinforce the slated roofline and draw the eye toward the wall-to-wall windows.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.