Lemmo Architecture and Design received a 2017 AIA Austin award for the Clear Rock Lookout, one of their first commissions.
The staircase is hidden between wood paneled walls adorned with white, wooden slats, allowing light to filter into the stairway.
The wooden staircase winds its way between the main living space and the sleeping spaces above.
A lounge space, decorated with dark and light blue hues, sits directly atop the entry stairs. A white painted brick wall provides an idea backdrop which extends between spaces.
Custom built-ins provide functionality in every nook.
