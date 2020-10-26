Caesarstone Outdoor. Quartz has a fabulous reputation in kitchens and baths, due to its low-maintenance, high-durability properties, but it's typically discouraged for outdoor applications as prolonged UV exposure can discolor the material. Caesarstone's new Outdoor line combats this issue, rendering the material suitable for exposed outdoor kitchens as well as patio and rooftop elements. There are three colors available now: Midday 405, a white concrete look; Palm Shade 515, white with subtle veining; and Clearskies 406, a pale gray concrete.