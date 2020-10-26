Think that’s a metal fireplace? Think again—it’s Venetian plaster.
A look at the minimalist interior, with wraparound LED lights. A large window frames your view of choice—be it a lush forest, a seaside campground, or your own backyard.
The Living Vehicle can be customized for different environments and terrain, from four-season performance packages to an off-road package for outdoor adventures.
The entry of the Richard Neutra’s Wilkins House connects to the verdant landscaping.
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
The rooms hidden behind the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves give the studio a whimsical quality.
The master bedroom is located downstairs just off a small family room. The large space features a wall of windows and direct access to an outdoor patio overlooking the pool.
Caesarstone Outdoor. Quartz has a fabulous reputation in kitchens and baths, due to its low-maintenance, high-durability properties, but it's typically discouraged for outdoor applications as prolonged UV exposure can discolor the material. Caesarstone's new Outdoor line combats this issue, rendering the material suitable for exposed outdoor kitchens as well as patio and rooftop elements. There are three colors available now: Midday 405, a white concrete look; Palm Shade 515, white with subtle veining; and Clearskies 406, a pale gray concrete.
Mela Breen and David Good set out to build a zero-energy property that blended into its surroundings in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Living Vehicle's T27 Life model starts at $150,000, and the company is launching more affordable units this summer.
The core in the middle of the apartment contains the staircase, two bathrooms, and a laundry area on the lower floor, and a small workspace upstairs.
