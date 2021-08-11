Frank Lloyd Wright designed the southern side of the First Unitarian Society Meeting House to combine the steeple and the church in one feature.
Designed in 1940, this handsome Frank Lloyd Wright abode—officially known as the James B. Christie House—bears the iconic hallmarks of Usonian design.
This stunning property features unique marble masonry—an element not found in any other Frank Lloyd Wright home.
The gabled roof projects several feet beyond the window wall.
Mark Neely and Paul Kefalides’s living room is decked out with the couple’s vintage finds, including a Hans Wegner Sawback chair (the fur throw obscures an area needing repair), a George Nelson Ball Clock, a DF-2000 cabinet by Raymond Loewy, a light designed by Greta Von Nessen, and a suite of Brian Willshire wooden sculptures, one of Neely’s many collections.
Since Barnsdall was such a strong-minded woman who knew what she wanted, she only let Wright design the furnishings for two of the rooms, including the living room and the dining room. The rest of the house was filled with items she had collected throughout her travels.
One of the standout moments in the space is the cast concrete fireplace, which is considered to be one of Wright’s greatest two-dimensional works of art. Depicting an abstract landscape, the detail is spectacular, yet leaves much to the imagination while incorporating a bit of the hollyhock flower. Wright completed the fireplace with a skylight above and a moat in front that was designed to hold a pool of water. This was originally part of an elaborate water scheme to run throughout the property, though it was never completed. Regardless, the fireplace thus incorporated the four elements of nature: light, earth, fire, and water—making it a brilliant vision, even if it never ended up the way it was fully imagined.
With the approval from Barnsdall, Wright incorporated Japanese influences throughout, including a set of authentic 18th-century Japanese screens. However, since the originals were stolen during the house’s dark years, the ones seen here are reproductions.
On a scenic one-acre site in Inverness, California, Richardson Architects planted an artist studio in a hillside overlooking a coastal vista. The client, a painter who lives on the property, requested the addition be situated downhill from the main residence to create distance between work and home.
Jim Olson's #cabin at Longbranch Washington #olsonkundig
One of the tenets of Treebones Resort is to build shelters that perch lightly on the land. The Autonomous Tent doesn't require a foundation, instead resting on a deck that is held to the ground with screws.
The charred cedar–clad structure in Truckee, California, was designed by architect Greg Faulkner, for a family with grown children that wanted a place to host friends.
