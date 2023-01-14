The home is insulated from Maine's tough winters by a shallow foundation laid with 8 inches of EPS foam. The foam extends out horizontally to prevent frost from getting under the house. "It's more efficient than digging a deep foundation,
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
A massive glass pivot door access the balcony, where the lush natural surround can be enjoyed.
A new LCW will run you north of $1,000, but bidding on one of five in the Twitter office auction starts at $50. It's even more of a bargain when you consider the bragging rights.
Acclaimed for being sustainable, affordable, and adorable, tiny homes are also superb teachers when it comes to organization and design.