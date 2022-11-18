SubscribeSign In
In the backyard near the pool is a newly permitted one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse. Fully equipped with a separate kitchen, the ADU can also serve as a short-stay rental unit.
Set between the living and dining area, the completely remodeled kitchen features custom bamboo cabinetry, professional appliances, Quartz countertops, and Heath tile.
The cabinetry in the kitchen is walnut siding that has been bleached over time by the sun.
Two private bedrooms and a shared bath round out the open-concept living room and kitchen.
"The steel frame windows are true to the midcentury style and Gordon Graham, when he built this place, really wanted it to feel like you are stepping back in time when you step inside,
Serge tends to the Stûv woodburning stove in the dining area as Luisa looks on. The corner is the family's favorite gathering spot—"a contemporary cave for three," says Serge. Luisa's module, with its cactus-lined terrace, is visible through the glass wall.
The new great room opens up completely to the patio with multi-panel pocket sliding glass doors that measure seven feet tall and 22 feet long.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
A gorgeous quartzite slab covers the custom white oak island, chosen to match up with the flagstone floors.
The home’s compact form and modest amounts of glazing add to its overall eco-friendliness. The white oak casework, which goes from floor to ceiling throughout much of the kitchen, was fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking for $22,000.
The renovated parlor-level is a completely open space from front to back, with a door to a balcony that steps down to the garden.
Trish sits on Blu Dot chairs at the Paperstone-topped island, a Pieter MGS Spin D photograph behind her on the restored marble mantle, which is trimmed above with white oak.
MGS Spin D
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
The hardware, bathtub, and sinks are also all by Kohler.
Floor Plan of Glen Road Residence by Risa Boyer Architecture
Sleek shelves and a wood accent wall warm the space, and Boyer specified exposed beams and an enlarged window.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
Boyer relocated the laundry room and installed this cozy seating nook for the family in the old space. Occupants can interact with people in the kitchen, or appreciate the views into the front yard and mature trees.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
A midcentury-style walnut screen separates the entry from the living room, yet allows connection with its permeability.
Lined with marble, the ensuite bath includes a large glass shower and oversized soaking tub.
The home's distinctive butterfly roof gives it serious curb appeal. The property also includes a two-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with views of the water.
Drive up to house.
A view of the widened opening, which went from 30 inches to eight feet, between the kitchen and dining room. “The goal was to stand in the living room and look all the way through the dining room and kitchen, through the window to the backyard,” says Beaulieu. “We really wanted to have this nice visual connection throughout the house.” Beaulieu found a woodworker to recreate the original casework where it was needed to patch with the old. The dining room light is the Konos Pendant from Tech Lighting.
The kitchen grew by about a third, and is covered in terrazzo floor tile from Concrete Collaborative. The cabinets are Ultracraft in Rift Cut White Oak, topped with Caesarstone Quartz in Fresh Concrete. The pendant lights are from Ferm Living and are the Brass Low Socket with Tall Opal Shade.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
In the dining room, a Stahl and Band chandelier takes center stage, hanging over an Industry West dining table and vintage chairs.
Hardwood floors and sizable windows make sure the home is both sturdy and light-filled.
“The kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the living space, and is highly functional without too much glamour,” the homeowner says.
