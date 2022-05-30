Subscribe to Dwell
Floor Plan of Hayloft by Simon Knight Architects
A pathway winds between a pair of Japanese maples and a myrtle tree that dates to the home’s original construction. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders are by Fleetwood.
A courtyard creates visual separation between the main house and the addition.
Burnette sought to maintain the property’s natural vegetation and rocky ground surface.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The new, attached ADU is rented out as a passive source of income that is helping Amanda finance the project.</span>
