The master bathroom is the only spot in the home that features actual hardware. Simon went with a rich blue-green tone for the double vanity and Colton wall sconces from Y Lighting.
The black iron sink designed by Anderman.
The new bathroom has a walnut vanity with a limestone counter. The floors are travertine. High windows bring in plentiful natural light, glimpses of treetops, and maintain privacy.
In the bathroom, white tiles punctuate the largely black bathroom, a twist on the house's overall black-and-pine juxtaposition.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
The renovation introduced a powder bath with a wall-mounted sink from Alape WT and fixtures by Milli Pure.
The second bedroom has a luxe spa-like feel with a marble-topped tub and an enclosed shower.
Guest Bath
"We wanted a space to feel completely unique from the other rooms while still being a part of the overall palette,
"The wash nook in the hallway references the Japanese bathing tradition of having a bath and shower separate to the washbasin and toilet," explain the designers. The separation of spaces is also crucial in this home, which has three bedrooms.
The freestanding bath and shower are located in a "wet room" separate from the toilet, and are fitted with the same tiles found in the kitchen and dining area.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
In one of the home's bathrooms, a sink from Lindsey Wherrett Ceramics gracefully sits under a circular mirror from Clearlight Designs. The Ilde Wood S pendant is by David Abad.
The bathroom is a mix of marble and brass with a custom vanity.
Green floor tiles add a surprising pop of color to this bathroom.
The master bath is beautifully dressed with Ming Green tiles from Bisanna to evoke imagery of the nearby forest. The cast concrete freestanding bath is from Concrete Nation, and the taps are from the Brodware Contemporary Halo Collection.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The marble wall and sink are both made from Elba Blue Marble. Inax Yohen Border tiles from Japan line the walls and add a sophisticated and artful touch.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
“I have been carting this light around in a box for 10 years...it finally has a home!” says Madeleine of the Jorn Utzon ceiling light in the upstairs powder room.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
There is a spa-like quality to this shower, with its marble seating, white tile, and faceted glass enclosure.
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
Economical white subway tiles in a classic running bond pattern in the primary bathroom give subtle visual interest to the restrained palette. The deep window creates a sense of privacy and is sill-capped with white quartz.
Black-and-white tiles infuse an otherwise minimalist bathroom with style.
Large-format wall tiles create organic texture in a neutral color, consistent with the the rest of the house.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.