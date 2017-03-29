The Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, which include a fridge, cook top, and a wall oven, were selected for both their performance capabilities, as well as their aesthetic appeal, which suited the contemporary design of the kitchen.
The extensive use of wood on the interiors ties the house back to nature, as views of the ravine in the backyard can be enjoyed through the massive floor-to-ceiling windows along the kitchen and whole rear wall of the home.
Project Name: House H
Project Name: Washing D.C. Residence
Project Name: Cañon City
Project Name: The Beach Box
Project Name: Six Oaks
Project Name: Aegean 640
Transforming shipping containers into habitable spaces is a growingly popular subset of prefab. Just off the Delaware River in Pennsylvania, Martha Moseley and Bill Mathesius adapted an unused concrete foundation to create a home made from 11 stacked shipping containers. "We were inspired by the site, and our desire to have something cool and different," says Moseley.