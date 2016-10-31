“We like to live close to work because we’re constantly tinkering and adjusting, which is fine for us,” he says.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
They purchased a historic duplex and bracketed it with two new houses, similar in form to the originals but wholly modern.
The flooring in the hallway, and elsewhere in the apartment, is manor oak by Kährs. Photo by Jim Stephenson.
Crestwood Renovation Floor Plan
Throughout the home, the original strip-wood floorboards were preserved and painted a soft, muted gray. The cool tones of the kitchen are punctuated by a bright yellow children's table by the bay window.
The entrance level’s master bedroom has engineered oak floors and a full wall of built-in closets.
