The darker gray garage door offers a chromatic and textural contrast to the concrete shell.
The neighbors get a glimpse of what goes on in the Blauvelt-Winters courtyard.
Here's a proper view of the back of the house that reveals the height of the space and how the courtyard really does function as an outdoor room.
Friends gather in the courtyard to make the most of Minneapolis's limited temperate times.
A tall steel gate grants entry to the courtyard.
Winter takes care of chores like tree trimming and the tending of his succulents.
A loveseat and two Neo arm chairs by Niels Bendtsen in the living room offer Blauvelt a light-filled view to the courtyard beyond.
The home’s mix of dark ipe wood, concrete, and glass give credence to Winter’s description of it as “an open bunker.”
“I simply was drawn to the notion of concrete. So much great modern architecture has made use of it,” Blauvelt says.