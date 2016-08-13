On the other side of the apartment, a bedroom doubles as a workspace.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
To free up space, beds, shelves, and a sofa appear to be built into the wall. To accommodate the gentle curve of the "unit," the architects selected birch plywood. A large window is opposite of the beds.
If letting your bed linens drape onto the floor or the platform bed frame just isn’t your style, keep your bedroom feeling sharp and tidy by tucking your sheets under the mattress and removing any extra blankets or fluffy comforters. A slim, white bed frame such as this one feels skeletal enough to still convey airiness.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.