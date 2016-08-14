Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
A finished attic can be the perfect spot for a private—and quiet—home office.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
