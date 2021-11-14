The micro home movement paints a rosy picture of financial freedom, simplicity, and self-determination—but going small comes with its own set of challenges.
"In the kitchen, we really wanted to show the structural elements as well as some locally made earthenware," designer Adam Bennett-Smith says. "Open cabinetry really makes you consider the aesthetic nature of what you own and cook with."
DIY Furniture 2, a follow-up to DIY Furniture, showcases how to make unique designer furniture using readily available materials commonly found at the local hardware store. Picture courtesy of Laurence King Publishing.