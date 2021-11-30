Purcell Timber Frame Homes is, as they say, a product of their environment: the beautiful Kootenay mountains of Nelson, British Columbia. They've developed a strong relationship with the local forests, and build prefabricated, packaged, and fully-customized homes in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada as well as several states in the Pacific Northwest, including Oregon. Their homes feature natural timber frames, and their catalogue collection includes bungalows, beach houses, ski chalets, cabins, and cottages that are designed to perform with the elements and be low-maintenance.