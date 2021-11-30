Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
Architect Sven Matt mixed basic shapes with rich details in this Austrian home. The lattice shell was hewn from silver fir sourced from a nearby forest. Eternit shingles clad the roof.
Architect Sven Matt mixed basic shapes with rich details in this Austrian home. The lattice shell was hewn from silver fir sourced from a nearby forest. Eternit shingles clad the roof.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Purcell Timber Frame Homes is, as they say, a product of their environment: the beautiful Kootenay mountains of Nelson, British Columbia. They've developed a strong relationship with the local forests, and build prefabricated, packaged, and fully-customized homes in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada as well as several states in the Pacific Northwest, including Oregon. Their homes feature natural timber frames, and their catalogue collection includes bungalows, beach houses, ski chalets, cabins, and cottages that are designed to perform with the elements and be low-maintenance.
Purcell Timber Frame Homes is, as they say, a product of their environment: the beautiful Kootenay mountains of Nelson, British Columbia. They've developed a strong relationship with the local forests, and build prefabricated, packaged, and fully-customized homes in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada as well as several states in the Pacific Northwest, including Oregon. Their homes feature natural timber frames, and their catalogue collection includes bungalows, beach houses, ski chalets, cabins, and cottages that are designed to perform with the elements and be low-maintenance.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
DeNiord designed a simple concrete bench with a honed top to run parallel to the randomly sized concrete pads that lead to the covered entry. He planted blueberry bushes behind the bench and a river birch tree behind the boulder. To conjure a wabi-sabi feel outdoors, diNiord poured concrete around a boulder. “It represents the interruption of perfect geometry,” he says.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
Even the bathroom comes with an expansive view.
Even the bathroom comes with an expansive view.
Lookout House
Lookout House
Another view of the rear of the home.
Another view of the rear of the home.
Like a lantern in the night, the cabin glows in its wooden setting once the sun goes down.
Like a lantern in the night, the cabin glows in its wooden setting once the sun goes down.
The lot’s second home was demolished to make room for a large backyard by L.A. standards. The picture window provides an interesting perch.
The lot’s second home was demolished to make room for a large backyard by L.A. standards. The picture window provides an interesting perch.
"The challenge for me as a gardener is that there are so many different answers to everything," says Hagerty. "It's not that it's wrong, it's that there are so many variables." His advice: Consult your local garden center, know your climate zone, and read the seed packets.
"The challenge for me as a gardener is that there are so many different answers to everything," says Hagerty. "It's not that it's wrong, it's that there are so many variables." His advice: Consult your local garden center, know your climate zone, and read the seed packets.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
Set cover photo