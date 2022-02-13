The workshop, with its concrete floor and painted brick walls, has a more industrial vibe. A Pedrera PD2 floor lamp by Barba Corsini for Gubi sits beneath artwork from Esther’s "Shinbun" collection.
Enclosed in glass and elevated in the tree canopy, the living room is furnished with midcentury modern classics including a Case Kelston sofa from DWR and a Knoll Womb chair and ottoman. The custom red wool rug is from Driscoll Robbins.
A built-in desk area offers a quiet nook to read, write, and work.
Custom-milled built-ins provide ample storage.
The upstairs landing features an office, sitting area, and enough storage for a family of four.
The home office in Tree House by Deforest Architects offers a striking view of the surrounding trees.
Rose placed a custom 10-foot-long wood top over IKEA Alex drawers to create an extra large desk with storage.
This double A-frame Eichler was renovated by Phoenix–based Mackenzie Collier Interiors. Joanne Encarnacion's office is located in the atrium, on the opposite side of her husband's. Graphic bursts of black and white are complemented by greenery and positive affirmations.
A new office sits at the front of the house, and its moody walls and bookshelves contrast the other rooms' mostly light and neutral palette.
The firm streamlined the original structure down to 2,150 square feet, revealing original features that were worth keeping and augmenting them with an elegant glass addition and new landscaping. The new exterior finish is cement plaster.