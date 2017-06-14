"Its like a traffic jam of excitement," says Good Thing's Natalie Phillips of the brand's expansion, which entails going from planning five months ahead to a full year for larger-scale projects like this prototype modular shelving system.
Same.
This would just be nice to have.
A place to be with family but you all get your own space.
A place for the pets to chill that might be OK to have in a living room...OK maybe a home office.
Superb visual langage adherence. No need to create a full room to address this function.
All the pluming is within.
Solving the omnipresent challenge of where do I put my drink.
Surrounded by it.
Room for them and a friend or two. Family retreat in the Cascade Mountains.
Perfectly linear in a world where nothing is perfect...a contrast that is represented in a very inviting way. Urban influenced applied in a way that enables to melt into the surroundings. Rural Wisconson.
Large gum trees offer a natural barrier for the house. Harkness designed the house's footprint in order to minimize the effect on tree roots. “The retained trees offer a sense of layering and age that new vegetation won’t be able to for a long time,” Harkness says.