Bought for their first Berlin apartment, Elena and Roland’s chandelier from TK Lighting incorporates a rack with clear bottles for dispersing light. The ceilings of the Steins’ current apartment are too low to accommodate it, so the fixture was in storage until it was installed in the Seeland house’s double-height kitchen.
A window frames a Gupta Buddha torso from northern India. The Tolomeo reading lamp is by Michele De Lucchi for Artemide.
In the living room, CH22 Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn and a vintage steamer lounge flank a custom marble coffee table. The Horse Fair, by Dutch painter Willem Carel Nakken, rests on the fireplace, and antique grain shovels lean nearby.
In the dining area, a collection of 19th-century bottles sits on a table from Restoration Hardware. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Søn, and the pendants are made from porcelain sockets from a hardware store.
Deacon House floor plan
A George Nelson pendant from Design Within Reach above the dining room table is one of the artist’s most treasured possessions. “I have a couple of original midcentury pieces and the George Nelson bubble lamp is a favorite,” she says.
Adam and Karyn Bechtel tasked architect Emily Jagoda with renovating the 1960 home they share with their two daughters in the hills of Woodside, California. A curvilinear, built-in sofa with integrated storage sits below a lofted art studio and angular clerestory windows that frame views of the surrounding trees.
247 Amalfi Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently available for $10,500,000 by Frank Langen of DPP Real Estate.
The primary suite, which features striking city views and original built-ins, awaits down the hall.
The floor throughout the home is white oak, and the yellow bath tile is from Heath in California.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding wood stove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
Floor Plan of Casa Fuki III & Estudio by Max-A Arquitectura
The solar panel system provides ample electricity. “We do everything normally,” says Noguera. “Drying hair, using appliances, everything.” The solar panels also power the heating system, and a water pump.
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
The home has three bedrooms, and their light and bright appearance provide a stark contrast to the rest of the home's darker palette.
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors connect the main living room to a spacious stone terrace.
In addition to expansive windows and a large skylight, the chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a built-in breakfast area, and stone fireplace.
1492 Stone Canyon Road in Los Angeles, California, is currently available for $42,500,000 by Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.
