The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.
The finish palette in the bathroom relates to the kitchen for consistency.
Moving the kitchen gave the existing dining room and living room more space.
Moving the kitchen gave the existing dining room and living room more space.
The kitchen's new position takes advantage of morning light. Note how the white countertop doesn't disturb the original windows.
The kitchen's new position takes advantage of morning light. Note how the white countertop doesn't disturb the original windows.
In this Tasmanian midcentury, the architects gently reworked the interior layout, replacing a small sitting room and bath/laundry with a new kitchen. The kitchen's wood cabinetry "references the original timber joinery elsewhere," write the architects.
In this Tasmanian midcentury, the architects gently reworked the interior layout, replacing a small sitting room and bath/laundry with a new kitchen. The kitchen's wood cabinetry "references the original timber joinery elsewhere," write the architects.
Inside the entry, looking through the house towards the extension, Emery's original palette combined white walls with wood floors.
Inside the entry, looking through the house towards the extension, Emery's original palette combined white walls with wood floors.
Having served as her birthplace and childhood home where her parents and grandparents lived, the 1953 apartment that a client asked Brazilian studio Cupertino Arquitetura to renovate was steeped in family history.
Having served as her birthplace and childhood home where her parents and grandparents lived, the 1953 apartment that a client asked Brazilian studio Cupertino Arquitetura to renovate was steeped in family history.
London-based studio AMA uses perforated solid steel plates to transform this five-story Georgian terrace house in Belgravia into a creative, contemporary home that encourages interesting play of light and shadow.
London-based studio AMA uses perforated solid steel plates to transform this five-story Georgian terrace house in Belgravia into a creative, contemporary home that encourages interesting play of light and shadow.
Putting every square inch to good use, the architects created an abundance of storage throughout the home to help keep clutter to a minimum.
Putting every square inch to good use, the architects created an abundance of storage throughout the home to help keep clutter to a minimum.
The minimalist boat is fitted with bespoke wall sconces and custom-made upholstery.
The minimalist boat is fitted with bespoke wall sconces and custom-made upholstery.
Built in 2013, the boat has a large, timber-framed skylight that bathes the space in light, while creating the perfect place to grow plants.
Built in 2013, the boat has a large, timber-framed skylight that bathes the space in light, while creating the perfect place to grow plants.
The kitchen cabinets are Emozioni by Helvex MDF with a high-gloss finish. Beneath the microwave is a space to mount a tablet for controlling the home automation system.
The kitchen cabinets are Emozioni by Helvex MDF with a high-gloss finish. Beneath the microwave is a space to mount a tablet for controlling the home automation system.
The design of the house follows the traditional Japanese architectural concept of a hiraya—a single-story home with an engawa-inspired deck.
The design of the house follows the traditional Japanese architectural concept of a hiraya—a single-story home with an engawa-inspired deck.
A look at the master bedroom, which features a full-width window overlooking the backyard.
A look at the master bedroom, which features a full-width window overlooking the backyard.
The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
The bathroom—located upstairs—has been simply finished with white subway tiles. It’s open to the dividing stair to avoid the space feeling too enclosed.
It was cramped and dark when Hernán Landolfo and his girlfriend bought this Buenos Aires apartment, but after Landolfo reconfigured it as open-plan space with a greenhouse-like folding glass wall that unites the indoors and outdoors, it now feels airy and spacious.
It was cramped and dark when Hernán Landolfo and his girlfriend bought this Buenos Aires apartment, but after Landolfo reconfigured it as open-plan space with a greenhouse-like folding glass wall that unites the indoors and outdoors, it now feels airy and spacious.
To combat the soul-crushing winter, architect Andrew Maynard re-imagined his Victorian terrace home in Melbourne as a cheerful yellow-hued sanctuary. Equal parts residence (upper level) and convivial studio headquarters (front ground level), it features a 184-square-foot greenhouse addition.
To combat the soul-crushing winter, architect Andrew Maynard re-imagined his Victorian terrace home in Melbourne as a cheerful yellow-hued sanctuary. Equal parts residence (upper level) and convivial studio headquarters (front ground level), it features a 184-square-foot greenhouse addition.
Set on a family cattle farm in a Western Australia coastal town on the Margaret River, Bush House, by Archterra founder Paul O'Reilly, marries a single-plane roof with a prefabricated steel frame support structure. A rammed-earth wall carries through O'Reilly's house into the outdoors, melding with oiled plywood, anodized aluminum, and recycled furniture.
Set on a family cattle farm in a Western Australia coastal town on the Margaret River, Bush House, by Archterra founder Paul O'Reilly, marries a single-plane roof with a prefabricated steel frame support structure. A rammed-earth wall carries through O'Reilly's house into the outdoors, melding with oiled plywood, anodized aluminum, and recycled furniture.
A regional township south of Auckland was the ideal spot for architect Daniel Smith to build a modest "kiwi bach" for his family overlooking the river and mountains. The exterior stands out for its cedar rain screen and the sloped and angled roof that makes the most of the home's small footprint. Paving the way to the sunken lounge is the showpiece kitchen, embracing affordable materials like pine, plasterboard, and black-painted aluminum.
A regional township south of Auckland was the ideal spot for architect Daniel Smith to build a modest "kiwi bach" for his family overlooking the river and mountains. The exterior stands out for its cedar rain screen and the sloped and angled roof that makes the most of the home's small footprint. Paving the way to the sunken lounge is the showpiece kitchen, embracing affordable materials like pine, plasterboard, and black-painted aluminum.
A vintage article in Good Housekeeping magazine illuminated the 1953 Benit House in Houston. When Steve Curry, principal at Curry Boudreaux Architects, and his wife Martha bought it they spent 11 years painstakingly renovating it to resemble its original form in the article, including a red front door, matching planter boxes divided by a glass wall, and sliding doors separating the dining room from the walled garden. But after Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017, the couple were forced to restore it yet again, replacing flooring, woodwork, and rusted metal to bring it back to its midcentury pink brick and terrazzo glory.
A vintage article in Good Housekeeping magazine illuminated the 1953 Benit House in Houston. When Steve Curry, principal at Curry Boudreaux Architects, and his wife Martha bought it they spent 11 years painstakingly renovating it to resemble its original form in the article, including a red front door, matching planter boxes divided by a glass wall, and sliding doors separating the dining room from the walled garden. But after Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017, the couple were forced to restore it yet again, replacing flooring, woodwork, and rusted metal to bring it back to its midcentury pink brick and terrazzo glory.
To find symbiosis between the front part of their London Victorian terrace house and the basement, husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni, directors at Scenario Architecture, connected the kitchen and garden floor with an open, split-level double reception. Likewise, the living lounge and dining area below are seamlessly threaded through the presence of glass stair rails. Bonus: During the renovation process, storage spaces were cleverly formed in hallways and underneath stairs.
To find symbiosis between the front part of their London Victorian terrace house and the basement, husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni, directors at Scenario Architecture, connected the kitchen and garden floor with an open, split-level double reception. Likewise, the living lounge and dining area below are seamlessly threaded through the presence of glass stair rails. Bonus: During the renovation process, storage spaces were cleverly formed in hallways and underneath stairs.
In the Brisbane suburb of Paddington, architect Scott Petherick converted a 1920s structure into Jacaranda House, a "Queenslander"-inspired home for his family on the upper level, with his workshop below. In addition to striking woodwork and filigree upward-sloping eaves that filter sunlight into the kitchen, there are perks like an intimate courtyard and alfresco fireplace.
In the Brisbane suburb of Paddington, architect Scott Petherick converted a 1920s structure into Jacaranda House, a "Queenslander"-inspired home for his family on the upper level, with his workshop below. In addition to striking woodwork and filigree upward-sloping eaves that filter sunlight into the kitchen, there are perks like an intimate courtyard and alfresco fireplace.
At just 350 square feet, this remote cabin with a view for the Sol Duc River sits on stilts to protect it from flooding and the dampness of the northwestern rainforest. Its shutters can be operated manually by custom steel rods.
At just 350 square feet, this remote cabin with a view for the Sol Duc River sits on stilts to protect it from flooding and the dampness of the northwestern rainforest. Its shutters can be operated manually by custom steel rods.
Cedar slats mark the facade of Floating House, Doug and Becca Worple's lake house in Ontario. The architects, MOS, chose materials and shapes that wouldn’t stand out. “They’re really simple, almost Platonic forms,” principal Michael Meredith says. The modest cabin has boat, a gabled roof and a cladding of untreated cedar, a material that shows up on docks and homes along Georgian Bay. “Allowing the buildings to weather seems the right thing to do,” Sample says. And it’s ready for winter: Sliding barn doors seal the place up as an impenetrable box.
Cedar slats mark the facade of Floating House, Doug and Becca Worple's lake house in Ontario. The architects, MOS, chose materials and shapes that wouldn’t stand out. “They’re really simple, almost Platonic forms,” principal Michael Meredith says. The modest cabin has boat, a gabled roof and a cladding of untreated cedar, a material that shows up on docks and homes along Georgian Bay. “Allowing the buildings to weather seems the right thing to do,” Sample says. And it’s ready for winter: Sliding barn doors seal the place up as an impenetrable box.
Choosing not to make a big to-do of itself, this cottage blends in with its surroundings. A wall of glass on one end allows a merger of the outdoors with the interiors, while white trim leaves the appearance of a snow-kissed façade year-round. Berlin, Germany. By Atelier st Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
Choosing not to make a big to-do of itself, this cottage blends in with its surroundings. A wall of glass on one end allows a merger of the outdoors with the interiors, while white trim leaves the appearance of a snow-kissed façade year-round. Berlin, Germany. By Atelier st Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
The house is perched in the midst of an astonishing landscape. The rocky islands here were violently scraped clean by glaciers more than ten thousand years ago.
The house is perched in the midst of an astonishing landscape. The rocky islands here were violently scraped clean by glaciers more than ten thousand years ago.
Bach to Nature Two doctors wanted their typical New Zealand home to function as simply as it looks.
Bach to Nature Two doctors wanted their typical New Zealand home to function as simply as it looks.
Stud Horse Mountain home in Methow Valley, WA; Architects Prentiss Balance Wickline (PBW) Architects; Photo courtesy of PBW Architects
Stud Horse Mountain home in Methow Valley, WA; Architects Prentiss Balance Wickline (PBW) Architects; Photo courtesy of PBW Architects
One of the tenets of Treebones Resort is to build shelters that perch lightly on the land. The Autonomous Tent doesn't require a foundation, instead resting on a deck that is held to the ground with screws.
One of the tenets of Treebones Resort is to build shelters that perch lightly on the land. The Autonomous Tent doesn't require a foundation, instead resting on a deck that is held to the ground with screws.
Set cover photo