The master bedroom opens up to the sea “like a maw,” says Callahan, who is delighted with the high ceilings and expansive space. Callahan and Hayes’s full-time residence in Fairfield, Connecticut, is a 1734 farmhouse with, as she puts it, “small, dark rooms and very low ceilings.” Rolling drawers under the bed and window seat allow for considerable storage while keeping the room clutter-free. His-and-hers desks flank the window seat in a room one is loath to ever leave.