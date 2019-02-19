The TWA Hotel's lounge area.
Although other homes are nearby the mature woodland provides seclusion.
Looking down from the mezzanine library to John and Gill relaxing by their wood-pellet fireplace.
The upper bridge connects the two volumes and separates the master suite and the mezzanine library from the guest rooms.
The stairway leads to the bedrooms and the mezzanine library.
Cross country ski trails start outside the back door.
The powerful glulam structure gives warmth as well as strength.
Apple plywood gives a soft and warm covering to the ceiling.
A large studio is what every artist dreams of.
The wetland contracts in the hot dry summers.
The frosted windows allow some privacy to the studio, while bringing in natural light.
It's warm inside.
The upper bridge connects the two volumes and separates the master suite and the mezzanine library from the guest rooms.
From the back of the house the view is across a pond surrounded by a wildflower meadow and on to woodlands with mountains and the Black Tusk peak beyond.
The roof floats above a continuous clerestory resting on freestanding masonry block walls.
The kitchen is accessed from two sides. Convenient to the dining room and open to the lounge.
The artists' studio.
