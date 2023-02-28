SubscribeSign In
1492 Stone Canyon Road in Los Angeles, California, is currently available for $42,500,000 by Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates.
Sleeping Cabin from southeast lawn and existing storage shed beyond.
The expansive grassy lawns features several ponds, fountains, native greenery, and even a tea house.
The view from the rear lawn towards the house. The outdoor living room is accessible from the family room (on the right) and the living room (on the left).
The clients' teenage son was given a more colorful bedroom with an elevated bed and a small climbing wall.
The large pocket doors of Mandeville Canyon House open up the corner of the living room to the concrete terrace and lawn beyond. This house, designed by Dutton Architects, is perfect for informal living and taking advantage of the southern California climate.
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
The literal and figurative centerpiece of the house is the atrium, through which light filters into the rest of the house year-round.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
Sunken Living Room
Classic sunken living room
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
SF Historic Renovation
The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The new building has slightly less square footage and is nested within the same area as the original foundation.
Intended primarily as a social gathering place, the house has no dedicated bedrooms.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
In the upstairs bedroom, built-in shelving surrounding the window frames provides storage space for books and mementos.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
A shed roof descends from the living/dining area, extending beyond its edge to shield an expansive porch from the elements.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
An open living, dining, and kitchen space in one of the cabins is encapsulated in windows.
