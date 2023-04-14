SubscribeSign In
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
The previous galley-style kitchen was dark and closed off from the rest of the house. For the remodel, Sammie requested high ceilings, no upper cabinets, and U-shaped drawers. Simple white-painted upper shelves display a collection of ceramic dishes.
A trove of original details can be found all throughout the residence, including the floor-to-ceiling windows, custom built-in shelving, and blue tiled fireplace awaiting in the main living room.
The Cowell House located at 171 San Marcos Avenue in San Francisco, California, is currently listed for $3,700,000 by Bert Keane of Vanguard Properties.
Floor-to-ceiling glass doors extend the kitchen and dining area to the fenced side-deck.
Avon House featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Photo by Aldo Lanzi
The peaceful spot holds many happy memories for the client and his family, and Casa ZGZ now gives them the opportunity to make many more new ones.
The butterfly roof adds a joyful kineticism to the exterior while creating practical angles ideal for solar panels and rainwater collection.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
“Metaphorically, the cabin’s exterior is like a cut log,” Lane says. “The black-stained Western red cedar is the bark, and the Douglas fir siding under cover is the exposed wood once the log has been cut.” Beyond the house and native sod gardens, a meadowscape blends into the mature pine forest at the lakefront. “We wanted a woodland garden quality,” landscape architect Soren deNiord says.
Mary and Kundan Bhullar built a shipshape country escape that sits lightly on the land in the Aravalli hills near Gurgaon, India.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">A Chicago-based firm known for preserving cultural landmarks builds a refined weekend home on Lake Michigan’s southern shore.</span>
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
The office features a combination of built-ins and furnishings that maximize space and storage.
Vanity Detail
Bathroom
The bordered backyard sits nestled into the hillside, offering a secluded city escape.
The mix of plywood helped save on costs, adds visual interest to the space, and serves as an example for Tim’s clients.
Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
Expansive skylights stretch across the central atrium, ushering ample natural light inside.
Acapulco chairs sit on the adjacent deck. The windows are by Milgard and the glass sliders are by Western Window Systems.
