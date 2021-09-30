At 184 square feet, the Bonsai tiny home is one of Bamboo Living's many homes that use timber-grade structural bamboo as a building material. The tiny home has a lofted space of 52 square feet, and is $17,980. However, it's important to note that this home is only appropriate for temperate climates with building codes that allow single-wall construction -- the walls have no insulation, and the home package includes bamboo-framed exterior single wall panels, complete with their natural split bamboo exterior siding. Based in Pahoa, Hawaii, the company seeks to protect and restore the planet by pioneering the use of timber-grade structural bamboo as a tree-free building material.