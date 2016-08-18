Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Set cover photo