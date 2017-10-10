Based on the travels of a beloved French naturalist, Mr. Plocq's Caballon is an egg-shaped cabin that takes cues from both naval and aircraft carpentry.
Based on the travels of a beloved French naturalist, Mr. Plocq's Caballon is an egg-shaped cabin that takes cues from both naval and aircraft carpentry.
Beach Haven Residence, Exterior.
Beach Haven Residence, Exterior.
Firebowl, $89.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
Firebowl, $89.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
Hexagonal Concrete Planter, 89.99; available in small or large; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
Hexagonal Concrete Planter, 89.99; available in small or large; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
Solar Pathway Lights, $29.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
Solar Pathway Lights, $29.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
This kitchen combines functionality and affordability with minimalism and clean lines. The solid wood and plywood are completed with MDF panels and come in two options, natural oiled or varnished.
This kitchen combines functionality and affordability with minimalism and clean lines. The solid wood and plywood are completed with MDF panels and come in two options, natural oiled or varnished.
Set cover photo