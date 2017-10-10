Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
David Clarke
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
Based on the travels of a beloved French naturalist, Mr. Plocq's Caballon is an egg-shaped cabin that takes cues from both naval and aircraft carpentry.
Beach Haven Residence, Exterior.
Firebowl, $89.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
Hexagonal Concrete Planter, 89.99; available in small or large; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
Solar Pathway Lights, $29.99; designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine for Modern by Dwell Magazine for Target
This kitchen combines functionality and affordability with minimalism and clean lines. The solid wood and plywood are completed with MDF panels and come in two options, natural oiled or varnished.
Set cover photo