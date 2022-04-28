Large drawers underneath the dinette seats provide extra storage.
It's all about the details—a vintage style vanity and door handle instill a sense of the previous incarnation of the villa.
The expansion includes a larger kitchen, a new master bedroom and family room, and two new decks. The cedar shingles on the exterior nod to the original structure.
The private backyard presents a quiet setting to enjoy al fresco dining.
A copper-colored matte finish granite slab drapes over a central island in the kitchen, contrasting with the surrounding white Caesarstone countertops.
