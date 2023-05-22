SubscribeSign In
The existing house was leaky and cold, and it was hard to maintain the internal temperature. So, during the renovation most of the windows and doors were replaced with double-glazed units and the home was insulated wherever possible.
A sliding glass door opens onto a terrace.
A copper tub on the larch veranda encourages al fresco living.
Shades by the Shade Store hang in the living room.
Cristián and Maida’s bedroom overlooks the only rear patio in the complex with a swimming pool, which has been a refuge for the kids during the pandemic.
“Friends can use the screened porch for the day, like a cabana,” the wife says. The couple are also planning for teachers from High Meadow Farm to hold practices here. “People will be able to use the porch and have access to the lake while our family is also using the house,” the husband adds.
Lane also designed a detached screen porch for the property. Its orientation captures the view of a small mountain across the lake. “A New Hampshire lake house always has a screened porch,” he says. “This one allows for a separate experience that connects you to nature.”
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
Situated just 10 minutes from downtown Victoria, British Columbia, the waterfront property offers access to nature and urban life.
Requirements for licensed contractors depend on the scope of work and the location of the project.
Russell-Clarke tends a small garden.
Another section of the terrace features anthracite-colored concrete tiles by Schellevis, a Dutch manufacturer.
Cultivating a garden not only helps you and your family live a greener lifestyle, but also saves on grocery bills, too. Start a fruit and vegetable patch in your backyard or roof terrace; and if you live in an apartment with limited outdoor space, try growing herbs and even vegetables inside.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
Three brightly colored balconies and an overhanging roof define the home’s front facade.
Big Wood Residence
The yard also features a rustic outdoor shower.
The couple purchased the home with the intent to rent it out on Airbnb on the weekends, but have spent the past year living there during the pandemic.
The guesthouse was the first part of the project to be completed, and Mel lived there while the main house was under construction. From his buying the property in 2009 to Sarah completing a roof garden, the entire renovation took roughly 11 years. Around the pool, the lounge chairs are from Restoration Hardware in a Charcoal fabric, and the trailing vine overhead is a California table grape installed by Sarah’s studio. The competition around the Cornilleau 500M Outdoor Crossover ping pong table can be fierce.
