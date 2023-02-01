Axiom 2350 by Turkel Design
-3 bedrooms + loft
-3 baths
-possible single level living
This home, appropriate for narrow city as well as broad lots with expansive views, addresses the street with a private face, while throwing itself open in two directions through the glazed great room. The dining, kitchen, and living room are grouped in an “L” shape that embraces a covered deck. Within this “L,” the ceiling heights vary dramatically, giving each space a distinctive feeling, while maintaining an open flow between them. Discretely tucked away on the main level, a bedroom suite allows for single-level living, if desired.
Among the most delightful spaces is the loft office: perched above the kitchen, it not only looks down on the living and dining rooms, but directs one’s gaze upward and outward.