A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
Inside, an MDO-and-metal dresser, designed by the architects and built by Custom Manufacturing and Tutto Ferro, doubles as a headboard. Perched atop it is a bust by Manuel Neri. The lounge and ottoman are TK.
The home takes the form of two volumes that slide past each other. The front door leads directly to the center of the home, which connects to the both the entrance courtyard and the rear pool area, dissolving the boundaries between interior and exterior space.
The couple specified bookshelves on the other side of the built-in closets.
Portland-based pastry chef Andrea Nicholas purchased a 1953 midcentury ranch whose 2,500 square feet needed "a lot of TLC." Nicholas hired architect Risa Boyer to design the renovation, which involved opening up the kitchen to the dining room and creating a contemporary open-plan living space.