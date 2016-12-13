The large accent mirror on the wall adds a beautiful illusion of extra space, while the plush area rug keeps the room's elements pulled together and cozy.
Coastal-inspired master bedroom with neutral shades of blue and beige, mixed lighting, and layered elements create an inviting, relaxing space.
A cozy corner of the master bedroom with a lot of natural light, and delicately beautiful chandelier for added warmth.
A bright and spacious kitchen with multiple levels of lighting, modern industrial accents, and use of kitchen storage keep this space open and attractive with clutter cleared away. Stylish accent pieces add personality without overtaking the space.
An intimate setting for entertaining or family dinners, this formal dining room is complete with an intricate chandelier, large wood table, and fabric chairs with metal accents.
Detail close up of the family room. Beach elements and neutral shades add to the style of the home.
Cozy family room with attractive, ample storage creating a beautiful and functional space.