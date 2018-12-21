A lover of multimedia artwork herself; Deborah Argyropoulos turned more then a few heads with the series of abstract paint and integrated metal works she created and put out in 2013-14. The work pictured is an example from the series. Not a frame, the metal elements are integrated with purpose directly into the art. This allows extreme transitions from often playful or whimsical color studies that feed into straight forward, honest, and super industrial metalwork. These works are amazing to look upon and study as a viewer, and when first shown the majority of the series was sold immediately. Fortunately, Ms. Argyropoulos enjoyed the process, and loves the powerful presence this style of her work offers, so she still paints one or two of these a year depending on her schedule and if a specific thematic request is presented by a client or gallery that is exciting to pursue.