Deborah Argyropoulos “Bleeding Heart” (8”x21”) Abstract, Mixed Media Love, passion, and the heart are intertwined in a hot and sometimes irrational journey. This painting pays homage to the pain and exhilaration that accompanies this journey.
Deborah Argyropoulos “Urban Garden” Abstract, Mixed Media Artwork (48”x60”). Shades of Purple, Blue, Green, and Gold cascade across the composition. They work in concert and to guide the viewers eye to the layered depth and subtle texture that creates a vision of life and growth. The garden is magnificent and pays homage to the beauty orchestrated by the natural elegance and human influence that converge to bring it to fruition.
Deborah Argyropoulos Extra Olives Please (24”x36”) Abstract, Mixed Media Whimsical and distinct this composition plays homage to martini’s, lounge singers, and the escapist fantasies that are entrenched in the human condition.
"Cerulean Nude" is Deborah Argyropoulos's most well known painting in her lifelong exploration of the female form. This is a photo of the 48" x 48" original which hangs in the home of a well known California art collector. It is considered an important and timeless work recognized internationally, and the owner has said it will be donated to one of the museums she endows by her will. A limited edition, signed run of lithographic reproductions on Canvas is in the works, and in the meantime Giclee's are available at the cost of $900.(36"x36" artist checked, fine art print, signed & initialed on back to prove authenticity; unframed.)
This large "Commissioned" abstract on metal piece is one of a series of paintings purchased by a international real estate development company as an addition to their permanent collection and displayed in one of their flagship properties in Houston, Texas.
"Commissioned" Dyptic work displayed in a well known commercial office building in Texas; this abstract style combines gentle color transitions, nature tones, and calm components brought together to create feelings of calm comfort and subtle joy. They are a favorite stylistic choice among clients who use her paintings as upscale, installment artwork in large settings.
A lover of multimedia artwork herself; Deborah Argyropoulos turned more then a few heads with the series of abstract paint and integrated metal works she created and put out in 2013-14. The work pictured is an example from the series. Not a frame, the metal elements are integrated with purpose directly into the art. This allows extreme transitions from often playful or whimsical color studies that feed into straight forward, honest, and super industrial metalwork. These works are amazing to look upon and study as a viewer, and when first shown the majority of the series was sold immediately. Fortunately, Ms. Argyropoulos enjoyed the process, and loves the powerful presence this style of her work offers, so she still paints one or two of these a year depending on her schedule and if a specific thematic request is presented by a client or gallery that is exciting to pursue.
