Here's a look at the floor plan. Note the central axis that allows views of the backyard to be seen from the porch.
Refurbished vintage copper pendant lights hang above the kitchen’s handmade Manuka honey-colored tiles.
The compact, 54-square-foot kitchen is equipped with an induction cooktop (no gas used). The countertops are Create Stone's White Quartz made with 72-percent post-industrial waste.
Indoor/outdoor living was a priority in the redesign, and the interior was reconfigured so that views of the backyard and the majestic gum tree can be immediately seen as soon as the front door is opened.