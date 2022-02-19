The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
In Australia, a manufacturer and an architecture firm create an off-grid home that can be broken down and shipped across the world.
A diagram of Spacecube's Adaptable Living series, which breaks down into a series of small 20-square-meter boxes that can be collated and expanded in myriad configurations.
Cubicco, a pre-engineered housing company based in Miami and the Netherlands, creates homes that are designed to meet winds of up to 180 miles per hour, per the hurricane zone code of Miami Dade County.
Bellomo Architects’ modular House Arc, which was just a prototype before, is now being fabricated. The House Arc can be ordered online and shipped to any location, where it can be assembled by the user or community.
Architect Rocio Romero designs ADUs that are conceived as studios, backyard offices, guest cottages, and short-term getaways. She’s sold over 50 prefab units in 17 different states, and recently launched a series of more modestly sized, construct-it-yourself structures dubbed the Camp series. The 456-square-foot Base Camp and 312-square-foot Fish Camp will both be priced in the $20,000 range. At just over 300 square feet, the Fish Camp is the smaller of the two Camp styles, but the prototype illustrates its utility as guesthouse or office.
This 14-by-16-foot modern dwelling is perfect for the Austin family who uses it as a guesthouse for visitors. It's also become a good investment, as they turn it into a short-term rental during Austin's busy spring and fall tourist seasons.
A narrow and long 8 by 40 feet empty steel shipping container in an artists’ community in San Antonio, Texas serves a playhouse, garden retreat, and guesthouse for visiting creatives.
Constructed out of structural insulated panels (SIPS), the Element House is a modular building that was designed to operate independently of public utilities by instead employing passive systems and on-site energy generation. The house functions as a guesthouse and visitor center for Star Axis, a nearby land art project by the artist Charles Ross in New Mexico.
Floor plan of Haseman House by Willa Work
An array of tiny home designs are available to renters and buyers, and each comes fully furnished to make move in a snap.
Each home has a 13-foot deck that connects the living space to the outdoors.
ESCAPE Tampa Bay Village is currently comprised of ten tiny homes situated on individual lots. Due to popular demand, the village will soon expand with an additional 30 units.
The ESCAPE One XL tiny home is one of the larger of models in the community, and it features generous glazing.
Your private ensuite awaits when you return from your exertions.... That big copper 'paperclip' is warmed by hot water passing through the radiant heated floors, diverted through this Art piece .... hey ho... functional art for your towels!
As prefab companies work toward the future of headache-free homebuilding, Boxabl’s new Casita ADU is at the head of the pack. The "everything proof" prefab home can be towed by a pickup truck to its destination, where a team can unfold it and snap it together in roughly an hour’s time.
An aerial view of a WaterlilliHaus prefab floating on a lake near Joanópolis, Brazil, about two hours north of São Paulo. SysHaus also offers two smaller versions: the MiniHaus and the NanoHaus.
Each prefab is sent to its location completely ready and finished, and units can be assembled in just two days. All of the furniture and equipment are also included.
Waterlillihaus floor plan
The expansive windows offer unparalleled views of La Plata peak while also providing lots of natural light to the living room and kitchen.
The 340-square-foot Greenmoxie tiny house is sustainably built, and it can operate completely off the grid. Prices for the customizable dwelling start at $65,000.
The
The L-shaped modular house has a floor plan with two distinct wings — one for living and the other for sleeping. The communal dining, living and kitchen area is encased in glass and overlooks Dunalley Bay, while the three bedrooms are tucked away down a hallway for privacy.
