Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
Know Her, No. 41-55 acrylic and marble dust on collaged antique linen www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
Know Her, No. 56-67 acrylic and marble dust on collaged antique linen www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
Know Her, No. 29-40 (sold) oil on antique linen www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
Move Mountains (sold) oil on antique linen www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
Take A Breath oil on antique linen Deb Lawrence www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
Historic Barn Converted into Contemporary Art Studio + Guesthouse
We love a challenging site, no matter how small it may be...
Domestic Matters 57" x 45" acrylic and marble dust on collaged antique linen www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
Domestic Matters, No. 3 54" x 60" acrylic and marble dust on collaged antique linen www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
Domestic Matters 45" x 55" acrylic and marble dust on collaged antique linen www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
Know Her, No. 29-40 (sold) oil on collaged antique linen www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
Work Together, Blue, and Domestic Matters, No. 1 in situ acrylic and marble dust on collaged antique linen www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
Work Together, Blue, in situ acrylic and marble dust on collaged antique linen www.deblawrencecontemporary.com Instagram @deblawrenceart
